'Allow Same-Sex Marriage': Indian Psychiatric Society Ahead of SC Hearing

The Indian Psychiatric Society, on 3 April, issued a statement supporting same-sex marriages and adoption for same-sex couples, ahead of the Supreme Court’s hearing on the matter.

On 18 April, a five-judge constitution bench will be hearing a batch of petitions seeking legalisation of same-sex marriage in the apex court. The Centre has already opposed same-sex marriages on the grounds that it isn’t a part of the 'Indian family structure' and that legalising it could wreak ‘havoc’ in society.