'Allow Same-Sex Marriage': Indian Psychiatric Society Ahead of SC Hearing

The Indian Psychiatric Society stated that there's no evidence to indicate why people on the LGBTQA spectrum should not enjoy their civil rights.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Indian Psychiatric Society, on 3 April, issued a statement supporting same-sex marriages and adoption for same-sex couples, ahead of the Supreme Court’s hearing on the matter.
On 18 April, a five-judge constitution bench will be hearing a batch of petitions seeking legalisation of same-sex marriage in the apex court. The Centre has already opposed same-sex marriages on the grounds that it isn’t a part of the 'Indian family structure' and that legalising it could wreak ‘havoc’ in society.
The 8000-members strong association said:
The statement added, “There is no evidence to indicate that individuals on the LGBTQA spectrum cannot partake any of the above. On the contrary, discrimination which prevents the above, may lead to mental health issues.”
Advocating for equal rights for people on the LGBTQA spectrum, the society held a special meeting in Hyderabad, following which it issued this statement.
Not just lending its support to same-sex marriages, the IPS also took a stand supporting adoption for queer couples.
The association said that while it was aware that the child of a queer couple might be subjected to discrimination, it is the responsibility of the society to be sensitised towards such children.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)