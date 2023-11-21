20-Year-Old Rape Victim Hacked To Death in UP’s Kaushambi: What We Know

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Gender Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-201920-Year-Old Rape Victim Hacked To Death in UP’s Kaushambi: What We Know

Since the incident, the atmosphere in the village has reportedly been tense.
Image used for representational purposes only.

(Photo: iStock)

A 20-year-old woman was hacked to death in Kaushambi district’s Dherha village on Monday, 20 November.

Details: Mahewaghat Police has sent the body of the deceased for post-mortem.

  • Since the incident, the atmosphere in the village has been tense.

  • Additional police forces have been deployed in the wake of the murder.

How it happened: According to the villagers, the woman was returning home after taking the cattle grazing on Monday evening when she allegedly got into an argument with two brothers, murder-accused Ashok and rape-accused Pawan.

  • After a spat broke out, it is alleged that the men brutally attacked the woman with a sharp object.

  • According to the police, both of the accused fled the village after committing the crime.

Why it matters: Villagers told The Quint that Pawan had been accused of raping the deceased victim three years ago.

  • He was released on bail two days ago.

  • Pawan has since been pressuring and threatening the victim’s family to withdraw the case, the villagers alleged.

