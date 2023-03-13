As 'The Elephant Whisperers' Shines at Oscars, Meet the Women Behind Its Magic

The story of Bomman and Bellie, a tribal couple in Tamil Nadu's Mudumalai Forest, and their intense bond with two young elephants has moved the world in the form of a 40-minute documentary – The Elephant Whisperers.

The Netflix film, directed by Kartiki Gonsalves, won an Oscar this year in the Best Documentary Short category.

Speaking at the 95th Academy Awards on 13 March, Gonsalves, who received the award alongside producer Guneet Monga, said: