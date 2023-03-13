Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cinema Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Oscars '23 Complete Winners' List: India Wins With RRR & The Elephant Whisperers

Oscars '23 Complete Winners' List: India Wins With RRR & The Elephant Whisperers

The 95th Academy Awards were held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Pratikshya Mishra
Cinema
Updated:

Here's a complete winners' list of the Oscars 2023.

|

(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Here's a complete winners' list of the Oscars 2023.</p></div>

Indian films made history at the 95th Academy Awards securing two wins for the country. SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR won the 'Best Original Song' Oscar for 'Naatu Naatu and Kartiki Gonsalves' documentary short The Elephant Whisperers won in its category as well.

The win for 'Naatu Naatu' has made RRR the first Indian film to win an Oscar in the original song category. While The Elephant Whisperers was the third Indian documentary short to be nominated for an Oscar, after The House That Ananda Built and An Encounter With Faces, it is the country's first win in the category.

At the Oscars 2023, Everything Everywhere All at Once won Best Picture and the Best Actress and Actor awards went to Michelle Yeoh and Brendan Fraser respectively.

Here's a complete list of the Oscars 2023 winners (indicated in brackets):

Best Picture 

  • All Quiet on the Western Front

  • Avatar: The Way of Water

  • The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Elvis

  • Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)

  • The Fabelmans

  • Tár

  • Top Gun: Maverick

  • Triangle of Sadness

  • Women Talking

Actress in a Lead Role

  • Cate Blanchett, Tár

  • Ana de Armas, Blonde

  • Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)

  • Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

  • Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Actor in a Lead Role

  • Brendan Fraser, The Whale (WINNER)

  • Paul Mescal, Aftersun

  • Austin Butler, Elvis

  • Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Bill Nighy, Living

Actress in a Supporting Role

  • Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)

  • Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

  • Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

  • Hong Chau, The Whale

  • Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Actor in a Supporting Role

  • Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

  • Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)

  • Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

  • Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Director

  • Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Todd Field, Tár

  • Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness

  • Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)

  • Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

International Feature Film

  • All Quiet on the Western Front, Germany (WINNER)

  • The Quiet Girl, Ireland

  • Argentina, 1985, Argentina

  • EO, Poland

  • Close, Belgium

Documentary Feature

  • All That Breathes

  • All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

  • Fire of Love

  • A House Made of Splinters

  • Navalny (WINNER)

Documentary (Short)

  • The Elephant Whisperers (WINNER)

  • Haulout

  • How Do You Measure a Year?

  • The Martha Mitchell Effect

  • Stranger at the Gate

Original Song

  • ‘Applause’ from Tell It like a Woman

  • ‘Hold My Hand’ from Top Gun: Maverick

  • ‘Lift Me Up’ from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

  • ‘Naatu Naatu’ from RRR (WINNER)

  • ‘This Is A Life’ from Everything Everywhere All at Once

Live Action Short Film

  • An Irish Goodbye (WINNER)

  • Ivalu

  • Le Pupille

  • Night Ride

  • The Red Suitcase

Animated Feature Film

  • Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

  • Turning Red

  • Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (WINNER)

  • Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

  • The Sea Beast

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Animation Short Film

  • The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse (WINNER)

  • The Flying Sailor

  • Ice Merchants

  • My Year of Dicks

  • An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Original Screenplay

  • The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)

  • The Fabelmans

  • Tár

  • Triangle of Sadness

Adapted Screenplay

  • Top Gun: Maverick

  • Women Talking (WINNER)

  • All Quiet on the Western Front

  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

  • Living

Original Score

  • All Quiet on the Western Front (WINNER)

  • Babylon

  • The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Everything Everywhere All at Once

  • The Fabelmans

Achievement in Sound

  • All Quiet on the Western Front

  • Avatar: The Way of Water

  • The Batman

  • Elvis

  • Top Gun: Maverick (WINNER)

Visual Effects 

  • All Quiet on the Western Front

  • Avatar: The Way of Water (WINNER)

  • The Batman

  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

  • Top Gun: Maverick

Production Design

  • All Quiet on the Western Front (WINNER)

  • Avatar: The Way of Water

  • Babylon

  • Elvis

  • The Fabelmans

Cinematography

  • Mandy Walker, Elvis

  • Roger Deakins, Empire of Light

  • Florian Hoffmeister, Tár

  • James Friend, All Quiet on the Western Front (WINNER)

  • Darius Khondji, Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Film Editing

  • Mikkel E.G. Nielsen, The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)

  • Tár

  • Elvis

  • Top Gun: Maverick

Costume Design

  • Mary Zophres, Babylon

  • Ruth Carter, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (WINNER)

  • Catherine Martin, Elvis

  • Shirley Kurata, Everything Everywhere All at Once

  • Jenny Beavan, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Makeup and Hairstyling

  • All Quiet on the Western Front, Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerová

  • The Batman, Naomi Donne, Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine

  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Camille Friend and Joel Harlow

  • Elvis, Mark Coulier, Jason Baird and Aldo Signoretti

  • The Whale, Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley (WINNER)

Also ReadOscars 2023: RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' Takes Home Best Original Song Award

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 13 Mar 2023,09:09 AM IST

SCROLL FOR NEXT