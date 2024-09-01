Not All Men Rape. But Do They Prevent Rape By Some Men?

Of course “not all men” rape. But if you agree that “some men” do rape/harass women, you must also agree that some of the men you know could be one of the men who rape. Not all men in your family/community/party/friends/heroes rape — but if one of them is accused, surely you agree that he might be among those “some men” who rape?

Do you feel violent outrage against an accused man who is a stranger, or if he belongs to “another” class, community, or political persuasion? Do you feel outrage not against but on behalf of an accused man from your own class, community, party, ideology, or group of friends?

Some of the men you know and admire could be some of the men who rape? If you are never willing to admit this, then you say “Not all men rape” as a code for “no men rape” and so “all women lie about rape”. Why are we outraged at stranger rape-murder; but not at the daily torture and violence against women in their homes and workplaces?