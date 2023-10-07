Narges Mohammadi’s Nobel Win: Hope for Women in Iran, Afghanistan, & World Over

Mohammadi’s win comes at a time in Iran when the country has been on the edge. Iran recently marked the one-year death anniversary of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, which had sparked widespread protests.

Amini was reportedly beaten to death under the custody of the country’s notorious morality police purportedly for not wearing her headscarf properly.

Now, in a similar account of what transpired during Amini’s death, another Iranian girl, 16-year-old Armita Geravand, was allegedly beaten into a coma recently after a claimed encounter with hijab police on the Tehran metro.