Mumbai: 32-Yr-Old Woman Hacked to Death, Chopped Into Pieces by Live-In Partner

In yet another gruesome crime against women, a 56-year-old man allegedly murdered his 32-year-old live-in partner over a domestic dispute in Mumbai's Mira Road area.
(Photo: The Quint)
(Trigger Warning: Descriptions of violence)
Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim, Saraswati Vaidya, an orphan, was hacked to death, news agency ANI quoted Mumbai DCP Jayant Bajbale as saying.
Sahni has been detained by the Naya Nagar Police and is being questioned. The police said they are in the process of registering a case under sections of murder and destruction of evidence, as per The Indian Express.
Vaidya and Sahni have reportedly been living in a rental flat in Akashganga building for nearly eight years. Neighbours on Wednesday, 7 June, informed the police that a foul smell was emanating from the couple's flat.
When the police arrived at the building and broke open the flat, they found a decomposed body of a woman, which was in pieces. The police launched a search for her live-in partner, and he was later nabbed from the building.
The police said that Saini murdered Vaida on 4 June and that he managed to dispose of some of the body parts.
The incident brings back chilling memories of the brutal murders of Shraddha Walkar and Nikki Yadav, who were allegedly murdered by their live-in partners in Delhi.
Recently, the Hyderabad Police arrested a man in the city for allegedly killing a woman, chopping her body into pieces, and storing them in a refrigerator and a suitcase at his house.
