College Girl Raped, Murdered in Mumbai; Suspect Also Found Dead

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday, 6 June, registered a case of rape and murder after the body of a 19-year-old college girl was found in her room at Savitri Phule Women's Hostel in the city's Marine Drive area.

The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Om Prakash Kanaujia, who had been working as a security guard in the hostel, was also found dead, the police told the media.

Based on a complaint by the student's cousin, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against the security guard under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 376 (rape).