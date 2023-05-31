Ads, Campaigns, and Rainbow Washing: Can Brands Do Better This Pride Month?

Oh, to live in the 21st century. An era where we're constantly growing more conscious about inclusivity, yet one where allyship can often become a tokenistic attempt to gain capitalistic gains off of the real lives of people. It's truly a wonderful world, isn't it?

When we talk of faux allyship, it isn't just something that the modern population has put on the frontage but also the facade that many brands showcase. So, this Pride Month, how much tokenism and rainbow washing are we prepared to see?

Over the years, the queer community has witnessed a struggle for identity. And while we, as allies, may try to show up in the best ways we can, it doesn't make up for the lost time.