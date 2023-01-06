In Photos: Delhi Queer Pride Parade Over the Years – A Walk Down Memory Lane

Scenes from the 2017 Delhi Queer Pride.
(Photo: PTI)
With a little over 50 participants, Delhi witnessed its first pride parade in 2008. But what began as a spark of resistance – a fight to be seen, a fight to exist – the Delhi Queer Pride has metamorphosed into a massive celebration of people over the last 15 years. As thousands of queer people and allies prepare for the first post-pandemic DQP on 8 January 2023, The Quint takes a trip down memory lane, mapping pride over the years.
(The photo shows scenes from the 2017 Pride march.)
The second Delhi Queer Pride was taken out on 28 June 2009, just a few days before the Delhi High Court's landmark judgment, which held that treating consensual homosexual sex between adults as a crime is a violation of fundamental rights.
A still from the 2010 Delhi Queer Pride. Hope was in the air!
With each pride, the number of young and unmasked people has grown – a testament to the acceptance of pride. A still from the 2011 pride parade.
The 2014 Delhi Queer Pride was an emotional one. It was the first march after the 2013 Supreme Court judgment, which overturned the progressive Delhi HC ruling on Section 377. "We were angry – we were told to go back into our closets. We wanted to be seen," a Delhi Queer Pride organiser told The Quint.
A still from the 2015 Delhi Queer Pride.
The clamour for decriminalisation of Section 377 grew louder at the 2016 Delhi Queer Pride.
A group of children at the Delhi Queer Pride hold placards advocating equal rights for all, on 12 November 2017.
A still from the 2017 pride parade in the national capital.
A still from the 2017 pride parade in the national capital.
On 6 September 2018, a five-judge Supreme Court bench partially struck down Section 377, decriminalising same-sex relations between consenting adults. Celebrations were galore at the subsequent pride parade, which was held on 26 November 2018.
A still from the 2018 Delhi Queer Pride.
A still from the 2018 Delhi Queer Pride.
A still from the 2019 pride parade, held on 24 November.
No pride is complete without some dancing! A still from the 2019 edition.
A still from the 2019 pride march, held on 24 November.
