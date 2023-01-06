In Photos: Delhi Queer Pride Parade Over the Years – A Walk Down Memory Lane

With a little over 50 participants, Delhi witnessed its first pride parade in 2008. But what began as a spark of resistance – a fight to be seen, a fight to exist – the Delhi Queer Pride has metamorphosed into a massive celebration of people over the last 15 years. As thousands of queer people and allies prepare for the first post-pandemic DQP on 8 January 2023, The Quint takes a trip down memory lane, mapping pride over the years.

(The photo shows scenes from the 2017 Pride march.)