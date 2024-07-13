Ghaziabad: Minor Rape Survivor's Name 'Cut' From School, Decision Revoked Later

advertisement
(Trigger Warning: Contains description of sexual assault)
"As a father, it pained so much listening to my daughter tell me over phone that she was manipulated and then raped, I couldn't stop crying," Irfan* told The Quint, choking as he spoke.
Irfan*'s 15-year-old daughter, Sara* has gone through a harrowing experience of sexual assault in the past year. Naturally, as a result of what she went through, she was unable to attend school for some days.
In July this year, the school authorities told her family that he name was being withdrawn from the school due to her absence.
However, soon after an FIR was filed and the police started their work in the case, the school administration went back on their decision.
But why did the school rescind their decision? And what happened with Sara*?
Narrating the sequence of the events, Irfan* stated that the main accused in the case, Suhail, is a 21-year-old who lives not far from their home.
Irfan*'s daughters were given digital Tablets by the school which had WhatsApp for updates and notices from the school.
Sara* also used Instagram Application. Irfan* said this is where Suhail who is a married man himself, began pursuing her.
The Quint has also accessed the FIR copy which stated that Suhail took her to a local park on the pretext of giving tuitions. He told Sara* to meet him at a hotel in the area as he wanted to have a 'serious conversation'.
Irfan* stated that even though Sara* is a child, she had an idea that "nothing good ever happens in these hotel rooms" on the basis of what she had heard from friends.
But, Suhail persisted and forced to her come.
The FIR reads as follows:
Irfan* was at work when Sara* called him and told him all that had happened with her.
Choking up, he recalled, "I was crying and she was crying, because how do you talk to your daughter about something like this? But I told her not to worry and that she can share everything with me."
The case wase filed in Indirapuram police station on 7 July. The police has now arrested Suhail and sent him to jail.
Due to her situation, Sara* had not attended school since 26 June — The day she told about her case to her father. The school reopened on 1 July.
Then he met with the Investigating Officer in the case, Inspector Kuldeep Kumar and told him about the school's decision.
Kumar called the school's Principal and gave her an earful as to how they could just remove her name from the school and advise the family to get her married.
Police told the Principal to meet the family and to come to a resolution.
Earlier the district inspector of schools in Ghaziabad Dharmendra Sharma had stated, "We will also speak to the school and look into it. We want to make sure her education isn't impacted."
(*Survivor and her father's name have been changed and the school's name has been withheld to protect her identity. The Quint has also reached out to the Principal and the police, their response will be added once received).
