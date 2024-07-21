'Heard Gunshots on Way to Dhaka Bus Stop:' Bangladeshi Tourist Stuck in Kolkata

advertisement
Abu Bakar Talukdar couldn’t stop praising God upon his arrival in West Bengal's Kolkata on 19 July. The 62-year-old shuddered to recall that he, his wife, and his daughter, had to risk their lives to board a bus in Bangladesh capital Dhaka the night before.
The Talukdar family is on medical tourism. Talukdar has booked a hotel on Marquis Street for his family to stay for the next 4-5 days.
“We couldn’t cancel our travel plans because my wife is suffering from thyroid, heart ailment, and diabetes. She needs immediate medical attention. Allah protected us all the way,” he told The Quint.
As the violence in Bangladesh escalates, the regular bus services between Kolkata and Dhaka have been affected.
Bangladesh been rocked by protests since a High Court in June reinstated the quota system reserving 30 percent of government jobs for children and grandchildren of freedom fighters and veterans from the 1971 War of Independence. The Supreme Court has since suspended the High Court's order, with the next hearing scheduled on 7 August. But the violence has only intensified.
Md Alim, a 22-year-old college student enrolled in Bangladesh's National University, arrived in Kolkata on 17 July for his maiden trip to India. He was excited to explore the city where a majority of people speak and communicate in Bengali, the language spoken in his native country.
He is among those tourists who are now left stranded as bus services and airfares remain impacted.
Normally, 12-15 buses ply from Kolkata's Marquis Street, ferrying around 700-750 passengers every day to Bangladesh, bus operators told The Quint. Currently, three or less buses are operational because of the security concerns.
The disruption in road transport to Bangladesh has led to the rise in airfares, too.
“The airfares usually hover around Rs 5,000-Rs 6,000. But now it's difficult to find a flight for less than Rs 20,000 (as on 19 July). This is the steepest hike that I have ever witnessed in my career on this route,” said Moinuddin, a travel agent on Marquis Street.
He added, “Despite the high price, we are still unable to book tickets because the servers for Bangladesh airlines are down. People are even ready to pay the high price, but we are helpless.”
Students-led protests over quotas, which started in the country's elite institution, University of Dhaka, on 1 July were mostly peaceful. However, it turned violent when those aligned to Awami League, the ruling party, allegedly began attacking the protestors. Since then, massive violence has gripped the country, killing more than 100 and injuring 2,500 others.
Speaking against quotas and in support of the ongoing protests, Md Alim said,
Meanwhile, Md Alim's friend Md Riad told The Quint that his house is just a few meters away from the epicenter of the violence in Dhaka, causing him to worry about the safety of his family members.
Kolkata has now long served as a transit point for medical tourism and otherwise for people of Bangladesh. What helps is the city's linguistic and cultural ties. Apart from Marquis Street, areas like Free School Street and Collins Street, too, see a considerable footfall of tourists from Bangladesh. To cater to them, there are travels agents and restaurants completely dependent on them for livelihood.
Local shopkeepers rued fewer buses as well as tourists coming from Bangladesh since the protests started.
“We survive completely on Bangladeshi nationals, and they are our main source of income. We hardly get local customers. The violence has affected our business badly. Our shops are running empty,” rued Azhar Khan, a cloth shopkeeper.
However, the eateries that cater to Bangladeshi nationals have seen an uptick in their business.
“My business has grown by 20 percent since the violence erupted because many tourists are stuck in hotels and unable to go back because of disruption in vehicular movement. Earlier, we used to have around 500 customers per day, but now it’s almost 600 or more,” said Md Sabir, owner of Nawab Eating House, a sought-after restaurant on Collin Street.
Meanwhile, on 19 July, several Left aligned student unions and human rights organisations staged a protest march in Kolkata against the alleged action by security forces on student protestors, calling it "inhumane and brutal".
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined