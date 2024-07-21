'Heard Gunshots on Way to Dhaka Bus Stop:' Bangladeshi Tourist Stuck in Kolkata

The Talukdar family is on medical tourism. Talukdar has booked a hotel on Marquis Street for his family to stay for the next 4-5 days.

“We couldn’t cancel our travel plans because my wife is suffering from thyroid, heart ailment, and diabetes. She needs immediate medical attention. Allah protected us all the way,” he told The Quint.

As the violence in Bangladesh escalates, the regular bus services between Kolkata and Dhaka have been affected.