Kerala's First Trans Man Bodybuilder Praveen Nath Dies By Suicide

What was said:

“We live together. I put a post saying so and it was deleted within an hour. (I had to write that in a particular situation, it's very personal) I don't know what there is to celebrate. Do not spread the news that we have broken up, do let us live a good life Have Malayalam news pages degraded so much?” he later wrote on 1 May, reported The News Minute.

Speaking to Manorama Online, a day after his post, Praveen said:

“The comments below the news stories were too much. It affected our mental health. I was on the verge of suicide due to many other reasons. On top of it, this news was unbearable. Everyone is happy to highlight problems within the trans community.”