Aluva Child Rape & Murder: Accused Asfaq Alam Sentenced to Death by POCSO Court

The Ernakulam Additional District Sessions Court on Tuesday, 14 November, sentenced Asfaq Alam to death for raping and murdering the five-year-old daughter of a Bihari migrant couple in Kerala's Aluva in July this year.

What happened? The five-year-old girl was abducted by Alam on the afternoon of 28 July from outside her home. Her body was discovered the next day near the Aluva market where she was brutally raped and murdered.