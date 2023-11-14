Aluva Child Rape & Murder: Accused Asfaq Alam Sentenced to Death by POCSO Court

The Ernakulam Additional District Sessions Court on Tuesday, 14 November, sentenced Asfaq Alam to death for raping and murdering the five-year-old daughter of a Bihari migrant couple in Kerala's Aluva four months ago.
(Photo: The Quint)
(Trigger warning: Mentions of rape, murder, and violence against children)
What happened? The five-year-old girl was abducted by Alam on the afternoon of 28 July from outside her home. Her body was discovered the next day near the Aluva market where she was brutally raped and murdered.
The case: Alam faced 16 charges in the case, including murder, rape, unnatural sex, kidnapping, and aggravated penetrative sexual assault, and was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
More details: He was awarded the death penalty for murdering the child and life imprisonment for the POCSO offences. He received an additional five years for hiding the evidence.
Alam is also learnt to have a criminal history and was involved in a child molestation case in New Delhi.
