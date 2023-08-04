Kerala Child Rape & Murder: Accused Asfaq Alam Committed Crime Alone, Say Police

Asfaq Alam, the 24-year-old migrant labourer from Bihar who allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered a five-year-old girl in Kerala's Aluva, committed the crime alone, Ernakulam Rural Superintendent of Police (SP), Vivek Kumar, confirmed to The Quint.

On Thursday, 3 August, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case took the accused to the crime scene near Aluva Market for evidence collection. The body of the five-year-old, the second child of Bihari migrant parents living in Aluva, was found near the market on 29 July.

Earlier, it was speculated that other persons were also involved in the crime, with witnesses claiming that they saw two others at the market with Alam.

"As per the evidence, it appears that the accused committed the crime alone," the official said.