Kalakshetra Sexual Harassment: Panel Recommends 'Major Punishment' for Padman

Kalakshetra professor Hari Padman, who was accused of sexual harassment, was arrested by the Chennai Police on 3 April.
The independent enquiry committee, set up to probe the sexual harassment allegations at the Kalakshetra Foundation in Chennai, has recommended 'major punishment' for Hari Padman, a senior dance teacher and an accused in the matter.
Calling Padman a 'delinquent employee', the enquiry committee on Monday, 7 August, requested the Kalakshetra Foundation Chairperson S Ramadorai to keep the findings of the report confidential, except the concluding part – which suggests the punishment and recommendations for administrative reforms.
The committee added that the report contained 'extremely sensitive information, which if revealed, will invade the privacy of individuals.'
The enquiry committee was led by Justice (retired) K Kannan, former DGP Letika Saran, and Dr Shobha Varthaman.
On 30 March, students of the Kalakshetra Foundation began an indefinite protest demanding the dismissal of four faculty members – including Padman – and accusing them of sexual harassment and abuse on campus.
Padman was arrested by the Chennai Police on 3 April, after he was booked under Sections 354A (sexual harassment) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He was also booked under Section 4 (penalty for harassment of woman) of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.
The three other faculty members – Sanjith Lal, Sai Krishnan, and Sreenath – were dismissed from service, but no legal action was taken against them.
