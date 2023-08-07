Kalakshetra Sexual Harassment: Panel Recommends 'Major Punishment' for Padman

The independent enquiry committee, set up to probe the sexual harassment allegations at the Kalakshetra Foundation in Chennai, has recommended 'major punishment' for Hari Padman, a senior dance teacher and an accused in the matter.

Calling Padman a 'delinquent employee', the enquiry committee on Monday, 7 August, requested the Kalakshetra Foundation Chairperson S Ramadorai to keep the findings of the report confidential, except the concluding part – which suggests the punishment and recommendations for administrative reforms.

The committee added that the report contained 'extremely sensitive information, which if revealed, will invade the privacy of individuals.'