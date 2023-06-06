Kalakshetra Row: Hari Padman, Dance Teacher Accused of Sexual Abuse, Gets Bail

Kalakshetra professor Hari Padman, who was accused of sexual harassment, was arrested by the Chennai Police on 3 April.
(Photo: The News Minute)
Hari Padman, a senior faculty member at Chennai's Kalakshetra Foundation, who was arrested on charges of sexual harassment in April this year, has been granted bail.
On 3 June, the IX Metropolitan Magistrate Court at the Saidapet court complex in Chennai granted bail to Padman on the condition that he must report to a police station daily, The Hindu quoted police sources as saying.
The police had registered the First Information Report (FIR) against Padman at the Adyar All-Women Police Station. He was booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 354A (sexual harassment) and 506 (criminal intimidation), and Section 4 (penalty for harassment of woman) of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.
The three other faculty members – Sanjith Lal, Sai Krishnan, and Sreenath – were dismissed from service, but no legal action was taken against them.
After Padman's arrest in April, his wife Divya Padman had filed a complaint with the Chennai Police, alleging that he was arrested on a 'false complaint'. She sought action against the survivor and two teachers at the institute.
