Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Gender Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kalakshetra Row: Hari Padman, Dance Teacher Accused of Sexual Abuse, Gets Bail

Kalakshetra Row: Hari Padman, Dance Teacher Accused of Sexual Abuse, Gets Bail

Padman was arrested on 3 April based on a complaint of sexual harassment filed by a former student.
The Quint
Gender
Published:

Kalakshetra professor Hari Padman, who was accused of sexual harassment, was arrested by the Chennai Police on 3 April.

|

(Photo: The News Minute)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Kalakshetra professor Hari Padman, who was accused of sexual harassment, was arrested by the Chennai Police on 3 April.</p></div>

Hari Padman, a senior faculty member at Chennai's Kalakshetra Foundation, who was arrested on charges of sexual harassment in April this year, has been granted bail.

On 3 June, the IX Metropolitan Magistrate Court at the Saidapet court complex in Chennai granted bail to Padman on the condition that he must report to a police station daily, The Hindu quoted police sources as saying.

Padman, a dance professor at the institute's Rukmini Devi College of Fine Arts, was arrested by the Chennai Police on 3 April based on a sexual harassment complaint filed by a former student of the institute. He was suspended from Kalakshetra thereafter.
Also ReadLessons From Kalakshetra Row: How the ICC Let Its Students Down

Kalakshetra Students' Protest Since March

The police had registered the First Information Report (FIR) against Padman at the Adyar All-Women Police Station. He was booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 354A (sexual harassment) and 506 (criminal intimidation), and Section 4 (penalty for harassment of woman) of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.

On 30 March, students of the Kalakshetra Foundation had launched a protest demanding the dismissal of four faculty members, including Padman, accusing them of sexual harassment and abuse on campus.

The three other faculty members – Sanjith Lal, Sai Krishnan, and Sreenath – were dismissed from service, but no legal action was taken against them.

After Padman's arrest in April, his wife Divya Padman had filed a complaint with the Chennai Police, alleging that he was arrested on a 'false complaint'. She sought action against the survivor and two teachers at the institute.

Also ReadKalakshetra Row: Accused Professor’s Wife Files Complaint Against Survivor

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT