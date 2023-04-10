Lessons From Kalakshetra Row: How the ICC Let Its Students Down

Why did protests at Kalakshetra Foundation, which started with students registering their dissent on social media, flare up and spill over onto the campus?

A part of the answer lies in the fact that the college's Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) – set up as per the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act – failed to do its job not on one, but at least three counts.

Since 30 March, protests have rocked Chennai-based arts and culture academy for several days after many students alleged sexual harassment against four of the institute's teachers. So far, one of them – Hari Padman – has been arrested.

It all started with the college's ICC taking suo motu cognisance of a social media post and issuing a statement, saying that it had found the sexual harassment allegations 'false.'

The college's response drew massive ire. But, according to POSH experts, the ICC failed on other counts as well – its composition, in creating a safe space for students to complain, and failing to uphold gender neutrality as per the guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC).