'Invisible Labour': How Women in Indian Academia Juggle PhD & Motherhood

Even though an eight-month maternity leave is a welcome step, it is not without barriers.

Maria, who recently got back to work after her maternity leave, tells The Quint, "Many of us pursue PhD with stipends or scholarships. As per the UGC, we can avail ourselves of that scholarship during those eight months of maternity leave or opt not to. Either way, the total length or value of the fellowship will not be extended."

This, essentially, means that the scholar would be without the support of a fellowship at some point during her research if she goes on maternity leave.

Maria, who opted to receive her fellowship during maternity leave, adds that the anxieties inherent to PhD only make this worse.