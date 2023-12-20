'I Was Called a S**t in Court': Rajasthan Ex-Judge Writes to CJI Alleging Assault

"I'm still getting threatening calls and messages from unknown numbers ever since I've called out a few senior advocates," Eliza Gupta, ex-civil judge and judicial magistrate from Nagaur, Rajasthan told The Quint.

This comes days after Gupta wrote a letter on 15 December to the Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on seeking justice after being unduly harassed and losing her job.

A few days ago, a UP judge wrote a letter to CJI on her ordeal of sexual harassment by a senior. Disheartened by her letter, 35-years-old Gupta from Delhi mustered the courage to narrate her account after having written to several authorities and getting no response.