'I Was Called a S**t in Court': Rajasthan Ex-Judge Writes to CJI Alleging Assault

Ex-judge from Delhi alleged verbal abuse by senior lawyers.
(Photo: Chetan Bhakuni/The Quint)
"I'm still getting threatening calls and messages from unknown numbers ever since I've called out a few senior advocates," Eliza Gupta, ex-civil judge and judicial magistrate from Nagaur, Rajasthan told The Quint.
This comes days after Gupta wrote a letter on 15 December to the Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on seeking justice after being unduly harassed and losing her job.
A few days ago, a UP judge wrote a letter to CJI on her ordeal of sexual harassment by a senior. Disheartened by her letter, 35-years-old Gupta from Delhi mustered the courage to narrate her account after having written to several authorities and getting no response.
She claims that a few senior lawyers "threatened, abused and assaulted" her and also allegedly abused the Governor of Rajasthan while she was discharging her duties.
They hammered their hands on the dais and as per Gupta, these were their remarks:
"Kis pagal ne seat par bitha diya, apne aap ko pata nai kya samajhti hai, r*nd hai, abhi sabko bula ke maja chakhate hai, iski choti pakad ke dais se neeche utarte hain, tujhe jo karna hain karle, main tujhe dekh lunga..."
The Quint has accessed the letter, wherein she alleged how shortly after, she was transferred to Jodhpur the next working day.
She alleged, "I had to lose my job because I initiated contempt proceedings against two undisciplined advocates and raised my voice against them. My own department did not support me and favored these advocates and did not register the FIR."
Gupta also mentioned other lawyers and noted:
Gupta alleged that two senior lawyers whom she has named in the letter have been sending her threatening messages to pressurise her into redacting her complaint.
Demanding prompt action, Gupta wrote, "My own faith in the judicial system of Rajasthan has been shaken. With folded hands, I seek your guidance....I do not seek mercy/willing death but rather justice and will fight till I die for the protection of judges."
While she waits to get some response from authorities, Gupta told The Quint, "I want my service back. Even in private jobs, you are given a reason or a notice. But in law, for a woman, there is no safety. I want action against the culprits too."
