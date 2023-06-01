Challenging 'Radio Silence': How Queer & Trans Authors Are Fighting for Space

Growing up in Mumbai in the late 1980s, Rutwika, who identifies as a lesbian woman, would go from bookshop to bookshop, looking for a book that would make her feel seen. She wanted to be inspired by those who were fighting to be their true self – just like her. But there were none.

Now, she reads 'Ritu Weds Chandni', a story that revolves around a lesbian wedding, to her niece almost every other night. The book by Ameya Narvankar was first published by Yali Books in 2020.