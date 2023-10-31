Property Dealer, Friend Gang-Rape Woman While House Hunting in Delhi's Burari

The duo, including a property dealer allegedly gang-raped a 32-year-old woman on the pretext of showing houses on rent.
(Photo: Image used for representation)
(Trigger Warning: Descriptions of rape.)
A 52-year-old property dealer was arrested on Monday, 30 October, for the alleged gang rape of a woman while she was looking to rent a house in north Delhi's Burari area. Efforts are being made to nab his friend, who is also an accused in the case, the Delhi Police told The Quint.
What happened? According to the Delhi Police, the 32-year-old woman was looking for a rented accommodation and had gotten in touch with the accused, identified as Jitendra Singh, a property dealer in Burari.
The woman reportedly fell unconscious after that, and the duo allegedly forced themselves upon her, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North Manoj Kumar Meena said.
Case filed: Based on the woman's complaint, the Burari police station filed a First Information Report (FIR) under sections 376(D) (gang rape), 328 (causing hurt using poison) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
The survivor's medical examination was done and her statement under section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc) was recorded on Monday, DCP Meena added.
The accused is likely to be produced before a district court on Tuesday, 31 October, police stated, adding that further investigation was underway.
