My In-Laws Didn't Want Me To Earn as Much Their Son: Delhi Woman Hit With Brick

“If I had been able to go for the interview and had got this job, I would have been on a salary of Rs 20,000 a month. This is the same as my husband’s… Maybe my father-in-law did not want me to earn as much as his son,” said 26-year-old Kajal, seated inside a house in Haryana’s Faridabad.

She has 17 stitches on her head, and eight on her right hand. On 14 March, a 43-second video of Kajal being hit with a brick on her head, allegedly by her father-in-law in Northwest Delhi’s Prem Nagar, went viral.

Kajal had just stepped out of her house to go for a job interview when she was intercepted by her father-in-law. The two got into an argument, and he allegedly hit her with a brick.

As per Kajal’s family, her father-in-law “did not approve of women of the family working outside home and was of suspicious nature.”