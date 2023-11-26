Love, Rights, & Acceptance: What the Delhi Queer Pride 2023 Was All About

The LGBTQIA+ community took out the 2023 Queer Pride Parade in Delhi on Sunday, 26 November. The march began at Barakhamba and concluded at Jantar Mantar.

"It's important to be part of the Pride Parade because we get no support – neither from society nor from our families," 18-year-old Abid (he/him), a fashion designer based out of Delhi, tells The Quint.

Dancing to drums and music, the participants walked for more than three hours to Jantar Mantar, holding banners reading “Equality for all” and “Queer and proud" slogans.

The Delhi Queer Pride Parade, which had over 1,000 participants, comes just over a month after the Supreme Court denied legal recognition to same-sex marriages in India.