'Anjali Was Our Pole Star': A Year On, Kanjhawala Victim's Family Cope With Loss

Anjali was returning home from work when she was killed after a car hit her two-wheeler, and then dragged her entangled body for some distance from outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri area to Rohini district’s Kanjhawala.
"Jab duniya naya saal ki khushi mana rahi thi, main aur mere bacche matam mana rahe the. Meri zindagi ka sabse bura din hai 1 January." (When the world was celebrating the beginning of a new year, my children and I were mourning. 1 January will forever remain the worst day of my life.)
Thirty-nine year old Rekha sits on the queen-size bed of her tiny green-walled house in northwest Delhi's Mangolpuri, after her mandatory weekly hospital visit for her dialysis treatment.
As she begins to rest, her youngest son of six siblings Naksh (10) returns from school and asks his mother for lunch. A tired Rekha rings up her mother, who lives in the parallel street, and requests her to send food for the house.
A year after Anjali's death, her family moved to a small one-bedroom in Mangolpuri.
Keeping the phone down, a teary-eyed Rekha looks at the garlanded photo frame of her 20-year-old daughter Anjali Singh and says:
It has been a year since Anjali Singh died in a horrific hit-and-run after she was mowed down by a car and dragged for over 15 kilometres in Delhi's Kanjhawala – a case that sent shockwaves across the country.
The Quint met with Anjali's family, who are leading a dual fight – struggling to make ends meet with their 'sole breadwinner' taken away from them, and coping with the loss of what happened on the fateful night of 1 January 2023.
In the early hours of 1 January, Anjali was returning home from work when she was allegedly killed after a Baleno car, that had five men in their 20s as its occupants, hit her two-wheeler and then dragged her entangled body from outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri area to Rohini district’s Kanjhawala for over 2 hours.
The incident took place around 2.05 am and her mangled, semi-naked remains were found at 4.40 am on 1 January, police officials had said.
Seven men were arrested after an FIR was filed under sections pertaining to rash driving, murder, and death due to negligence of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
The accused were identified as Manoj Mittal, Amit Khanna, Krishan alias Kalu, Mithun, Deepak Khanna, Ankush Khanna and Ashutosh Bhardwaj. Police also invoked IPC section 302 (punishment for murder) against four accused – Amit, Krishan, Manoj and Mithun – who were seated in the car at the time.
In its charge sheet filed on 1 April, the Delhi Police said that the accused persons had “ample opportunities to save the victim but they intentionally and knowingly dragged her with the car so that she is killed”.
A dedicated daughter, protective sister, aspiring beautician and the sole breadwinner – Anjali was "everything" to her family.
With her father's passing away over nine years ago, two elder sisters married, and her mother suffering from kidney-related issues, Anjali decided to drop out of school at 16 and take up a job to financially support the family.
She was responsible for younger sister Anshika (15), and two brothers – Varun (13) and Naksh (10).
Losing her meant losing the pole star of the family, her mother said.
Anjali was a fan of Punjabi songs, enjoyed making Instagram reels, and loved doing make-up, recalled her 15-year-old sister Anshika.
While for Anshika, Anjali was a friend, Varun and Naksh said she was like a "mother" to them.
"Didi (sister) would drop us at school. She would teach us certain subjects. Since my mother was sick, Didi took her role and cared for us. In fact, one day I asked her to buy me a cycle and she did. Till date, I go to school in that cycle in memory of her," 13-year-old Varun told The Quint.
Anjali's family said that over the past year, they have not stepped out for leisure. "Everything reminds us of her. We have not been able to go out and have fun. She used to love momos, but since her death, we don't have it," Rekha added.
On 3 January 2023, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to Anjali's family and promised to take care of the expense of Rekha's treatment, and provide a job to one of the family members.
"Over the last four months, we have not had money to even buy groceries. I have not cooked in a month as we could not afford vegetables. Everyday, my 60-year-old mother sends us food. It feels terrible to ask them for it. It's not like they won't give, but how long can we depend on them?" she asked.
With Rekha's ill health and the children being too young, the family insisted that her younger brother Prem Singh get the job promised by the government. But there has been no action from the government's side, Rekha alleged.
"I get that my brother cannot get the job since he is not directly related. So, I have been requesting the officials to give me the job," she alleged.
"I miss her. She was like a mother to me," says 10-year-old Naksh, Anjali's youngest brother.
The Quint reached out to Mukesh Kumar Alhawat, AAP MLA from Sultanpur Majra, for a comment. This story will be updated when we receive a response.
In July, three months after the chargesheet was filed, Delhi’s Rohini court charged the accused with murder, criminal conspiracy, disappearance of evidence, and harbouring offenders.
The trial of the case began on 21 September. The court is hearing the prosecution evidence in the matter, according to the court's website. The next hearing is on 28 February 2024.
Meanwhile, Anjali's family had three demands: Justice for what had happened, a job for Rekha, and quality education for the children.
But for Anshika it is the last thing her sister said that is still 'running in her mind.' Before leaving for work on 31 December 2022, Anjali told Anshika to was to "take care of her family."
"This one line has been running in my mind for the last one year. Just like how didi took care of us, I will take care of my mother and brothers," the 15-year-old said.
