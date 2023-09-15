5 Booked for Rape of Minor Who Was Also 'Assaulted' by WCD Official: Delhi Cops

A new First Information Report (FIR) has been filed by the Delhi Police in connection with the alleged rape of a 17-year-old minor girl by a Women and Child Development (WCD) official, after she told the investigating officers that she was also raped by five youths before she moved into the former's home.

This comes nearly a month after the 51-year-old WCD official was arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly raping and impregnating the minor, a deceased friend's daughter, when she was in his care between 2020 and 2021. His wife was also arrested for allegedly giving the minor an abortion pill. The couple were booked under sections of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act).