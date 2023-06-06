Minor Rape Survivor's Father Dies by Suicide Over 'Police Apathy' in UP's Jalaun

Villagers gathered outside the family of the man who died by suicide in UP's Akorhi village.
(Trigger Warning: Mentions of suicide, rape. If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs)
The father of a minor girl, who was allegedly raped by two men over two months ago in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun, died by suicide at his house on Monday, 5 June, after allegedly being threatened by the police to retract his daughter's complaint.
A massive crowd gathered outside the man's house on Monday, 5 June, and prevented the police from removing his body. The crowd demanded the arrest of the accused and sought action against the officials responsible for the delay in filing the FIR.
Police officials at the spot.
Speaking to the media, Asim Choudhary, ASP Jalaun, said that an FIR has been registered against the rape accused, and the man's body has been sent for post-mortem examination. He added that no note was recovered from the house of the deceased.
The minor girl, who lives with her family in Akorhi village in Jalaun, told the media on Monday that she was raped by two persons, Devendra Ahirwar and Golu – residents of a nearby village, Dhurat – two months ago, when her parents were away for business.
She alleged that the duo threatened to kill her if she told her parents about the incident. The girl was living with her grandmother at the time.
When her parents got back home in May, she told them what happened. Her father went to file a complaint at the Kotwali police station, where he was allegedly threatened by the Circle Officer (CO) Narendra Gautam.
Speaking to the media, the girl's mother said:
"The villagers have raised allegations against the police, and CO Gautam has been directed to submit an explanation within 24 hours. If the allegations are found to be true, then appropriate action will be taken against him and other police officials involved," ASP Asim Choudhary said.
The official added that they are in the process of arresting the accused persons.
