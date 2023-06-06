Minor Rape Survivor's Father Dies by Suicide Over 'Police Apathy' in UP's Jalaun

The minor girl, who lives with her family in Akorhi village in Jalaun, told the media on Monday that she was raped by two persons, Devendra Ahirwar and Golu – residents of a nearby village, Dhurat – two months ago, when her parents were away for business.

She alleged that the duo threatened to kill her if she told her parents about the incident. The girl was living with her grandmother at the time.

When her parents got back home in May, she told them what happened. Her father went to file a complaint at the Kotwali police station, where he was allegedly threatened by the Circle Officer (CO) Narendra Gautam.

Speaking to the media, the girl's mother said: