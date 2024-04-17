Centre Forms Panel To Address Issues of Queer Community: What to Know

The Union Ministry of Law and Justice has constituted a six-member panel to look into issues and social welfare schemes for the LGBTQIA+ community, and to formulate suggestions on how to prevent discrimination and violence against them.

The notification, issued on Tuesday, 16 April, comes six months after the Supreme Court in October 2023 had directed the Centre to set up a panel, while refusing to grant legal recognition to same-sex marriages.

What will the committee be looking into? The panel will be looking into measures and suggestions to ensure that: