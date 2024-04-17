Centre Forms Panel To Address Issues of Queer Community: What to Know

The notification, issued on Tuesday, 16 April, comes six months after the Supreme Court in October 2023 had directed the Centre to set up a panel, while refusing to grant legal recognition to same-sex marriages.
The Union Ministry of Law and Justice has constituted a six-member panel to look into issues and social welfare schemes for the LGBTQIA+ community, and to formulate suggestions on how to prevent discrimination and violence against them.
What will the committee be looking into? The panel will be looking into measures and suggestions to ensure that:
Queer folks do not face any discrimination while accessing goods and services
There is no threat of ‘violence, harassment, or coercion’ to the queer community
There are no hurdles for the queer community while accessing social welfare schemes
Additionally, the committee will also be responsible to formulate measures to ensure that queer folks are not forced into getting medical treatments or surgeries against their will.
Who will be in the committee? The committee will be headed by the Cabinet Secretary. Other members will include secretaries from the:
Ministry of Home Affairs
Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
Ministry of Law and Justice
Ministry of Women and Child Development
Ministry of Health and Family Development
