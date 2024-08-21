Kolkata Rape Case: 'When Doctors Are Dehumanised, Our Patients Pay the Price'

In the bustling corridors of hospitals, there’s a silent crisis that health care providers (HCPs) and young doctors like me face every day. It’s not the shortage of medicines or lack of equipment; it’s the unspoken suffering that I, along with countless other trainee doctors, endure in a system meant to nurture us.

Instead, this system often grinds us down, eroding our spirit and testing our resilience. It’s a crisis of immense proportions, slowly consuming the very backbone of our healthcare system: the resident doctors.