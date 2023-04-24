'Inappropriate': Lawyers on Bar Council's Resolution Against Marriage Equality

The Bar Council of India (BCI) on Sunday, 23 April, passed a resolution opposing same-sex marriage, stating that the issue should be dealt exclusively through the legislative process owing to the country's diverse socio-religious landscape.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Bar Council of India (BCI) on Sunday, 23 April, passed a resolution opposing same-sex marriage, stating that the issue should be dealt exclusively through the legislative process owing to the country's diverse socio-religious landscape.
Stating that same-sex marriage is "matter of great anxiety and serious concern for the Bar," the resolution read:
Contending that the Bar is the "mouthpiece of the common men," the statement went on to claim that "more than 99.9% of people of the country are opposed to 'the idea of same sex marriage' in our country."
However, when The Quint spoke to lawyers in India, they not only disagreed with these claims, but also said that it isn't within the BCI's ambit to comment on such matters.
The BCI, headed by Manan Kumar Mishra, passed this resolution after a joint meeting with representatives of all the State Bar Councils.
The statement said that "marriage has been typically accepted and categorised as a union of biological man and woman for the twin purpose of procreation and recreation."
This remark comes on the heels of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud making a verbal observation during the hearings that "a biological man and biological woman are not absolute concepts."
"Any decision by the Apex Court in such a sensitive matter may prove very harmful for the future generation of our country," the BCI further said, adding that the "vast majority" believes that it would be "against the culture and socio-religious structure of our country."
Statement by the Bar Council of India.
Statement by the Bar Council of India.
Section 7 of the Advocates Act, 1961, notes down the functions of the BCI – and it involves ensuring that advocates follow the code of conduct and the standard of legal education imparted by universities recognised by it does not falter.
The BCI can also prescribe what rules and regulations are to be followed for the purposes of education, enrolment, and practice of the law. It conducts disciplinary proceedings if an advocate is said to have flouted the rules.
"The BCI, as an organisation, is solely instituted for the betterment of the profession and for advocates enrolled across India. It must also be noted that this umbrella of advocates includes people belonging to the LGBTQIA+ community, and the BCI has a duty to ensure that their fundamental rights remain protected," she says.
The BCI must also not have any political or any other ideological leanings, and such statements end up undermining the authority of our courts, she adds.
Advocate Soutik Banerjee concurs: "The BCI is a statutory body, and being a creature of statute, it is bound to act within the confines of the statute. It cannot be used as a forum to share opinions on contentious issues or ongoing litigations in an undemocratic manner."
The lawyers further say that "issuing a statement with regard to a matter that is sub-judice is categorically out of the BCI's ambit."
And as far as the same-sex marriage proceedings are concerned, the BCI's statement does not carry any weight, they add.
Banerjee tells The Quint:
The lawyer added that if the Bar wanted to make its opinions heard, "it would have been well within their powers to hold seminars or dialogues on the issue of marriage equality. They could have also organised open meetings inviting advocates to share their views."
"The office bearers of the Council cannot by mere discussion amongst themselves and their state counterparts, portray that their opinion has the mandate of the entire Bar of the country. That is just plain misrepresentation, and does disservice to the lawyer community," Banerjee says.
After the BCI passed the resolution, queer activists and lawyers were quick to call the Bar out for its lack of diversity, despite its claims of being the "mouthpiece of common men."
Editor and screenwriter Apurva wrote on Twitter: "There isn't one woman on the Bar Council of India. Not one Christian, Muslim or anyone non-Hindu. Don't know what their sexual orientation really is, but I suspect none identifies as Gay or bisexual. Today they are opposing #marriageequality, tomorrow they will oppose you. #BCI"
Yes, We Exist, a platform that advocates for queer and trans rights, tweeted that the BCI is an "all boys club."
Human rights lawyer and queer rights activist Rohin Bhatt also took to Twitter to point out that the BCI "has been often exceeding its limits of power and functions prescribed under the Advocates Act of 1961."
"The Bar Council of India has been mum on literally ALL matters of public and national importance. When allegations of impropriety, bench hunting, corruption, etc. were protested by some, the BCI was deliberately quite. Suddenly, they bring out shoddy data to help govt's case," journalist Saurav Das tweeted.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)