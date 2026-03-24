'A Mental Battlefield': What It’s Like to Live With Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis

“You feel cut off from the world the moment you’re diagnosed,” says Deepti Chavan, now in her mid-thirties, who was diagnosed with multidrug-resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB) at just 16.

MDR-TB and DR-TB (Drug-resistant tuberculosis) are a silent crisis in India, too often seen only as a biomedical problem, an infection caused by bacteria. But the lived reality of DR-TB is far more complex.