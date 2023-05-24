Myocarditis: Symptoms, Causes, Diagnosis, and Treatment

Myocarditis is a condition in which a heart muscle suffers from inflammation, the muscle of the heart is known as the myocardium. This condition can weaken your heart muscle and makes it more difficult for your heart to pump. It is a rare condition and it can affect people quickly or slowly over time.

Myocarditis is different from other types of inflammation since there are different kinds of myocarditis and each type means inflammation in different parts of the heart. For example, pericarditis affects the sac around your heart while endocarditis is the inflammation of your heart valves.

According to research, there are about 1.5 million cases of myocarditis in the world each year, meaning 10 to 20 people get affected out of every 100,000 people. Rare types of myocarditis include:

Lymphocytic myocarditis.

Giant cell myocarditis.

Fulminant myocarditis.

Eosinophilic myocarditis.

Let's have a look at the symptoms, causes, diagnosis, and treatment of myocarditis.