World Thalassemia Day 2022: Theme, Objectives, Quotes, Posters

World Thalassemia Day is observed on 8 May to raise awareness about thalassemia, its preventive measures, precautions, and tips to avoid transmission among the people globally.

It can be said that World Thalassemia Day is observed to encourage thalassemia patients to live with the disease. This day is celebrated to commemorate the struggle of patients suffering from thalassemia and their caretakers who never lose hope for their well-being.

This year world thalassemia day will be celebrated to encourage the education and spread of knowledge about the condition of thalassemia.