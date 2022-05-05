Mother's Day 2022: Fun Activities to do with Moms

Happy Mother's day 2022
(Image: iStock)
International Mother's day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May every May. This year International Mother's day will be celebrated on 8 May 2022. This day is celebrated to honor mothers and motherly bonds within the family.
But what can we do to make our mothers feel special? We all can give gifts and flowers every year but what our mothers really want is some quality time with their children. In this article, we will suggest some fun activities that can help you make the day more special for the moms out there.
Mothers so much for their children and families that they forget to take care of themselves. The best way to make them feel that they are important is to take them to a spa or to a salon. You can get them a haircut, manicure, pedicure, hair color, and a relaxing massage to end their day.
Plan a sudden vacay with your mom to the nearest fun location you can think of. But it should be a surprise for your mom and not for you, make sure you make the bookings in advance and must have done the research before beginning the drive. The vacation will be a fun activity and the drive or travel time with your mother will be the icing on the cake.
Your mom would have cooked your favorite meal multiple times and that too without having to mention it to her. Now is your chance to showcase your cooking skills and pamper your moms with your hand-cooked meals.
Anyone can order takeaways and food from the restaurant but it takes time and effort to prepare a meal all by yourself. You can check out the recipe on the internet if you are not someone who cooks.
Have you prepared the mother's day cake or ordered her favorite cake yet? If not, that's even better. You can make this situation into a fun activity by asking your mom to bake with you. It can be a fun activity and can give you two the time to catch up and gossip a bit. You can make her cut the cake by gathering all the family members during dinner or in the evening.
A mother definitely misses her old days with her children when she was the favorite person for them and her meals were tastier than any food prepared in a restaurant. You can refresh the old memories by either making a video of the old photos along with a beautiful song in the background or just by flipping the old albums from your childhood.
