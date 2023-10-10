World Mental Health Day 2023: 10 Inspirational Quotes on Mental Health Awareness

World Mental Health Day 2023: Top Awareness Quotes on Mental Health.
(Photo: iStock)
World Mental Health Day (WMHD) is observed every year on 10 October. The day is dedicated to create awareness about mental health issues and their preventive measures. On the occasion of World Mental Health Day different activities like seminars, workshops, events, and conferences are held globally to educate people about different types of mental health problems, and how they affect the overall physical health.
The idea of celebrating a day for mental health awareness was first proposed in 1992 during the World Federation for Mental Health Congress in Cape Town, South Africa. After this proposal got approved, the first ever mental health day was celebrated on 10 October 1992.
The theme of World Mental Health Day 2023 is "Mental health is a universal human right." According to WHO, "The purpose of this theme is to improve knowledge, raise awareness and drive actions that promote and protect everyone’s mental health as a universal human right."
Here is the list of 10 best World Mental Health Day quotes that you can share with family and friends for mental health awareness.
The advice I’d give to somebody that’s silently struggling is, you don’t have to live that way. You don’t have to struggle in silence. You can be un-silent. You can live well with a mental health condition, as long as you open up to somebody about it, because it’s really important you share your experience with people so that you can get the help that you need. [Demi Lovato].
“I found that with depression, one of the most important things you can realize is that you’re not alone. You’re not the first to go through it, you’re not gonna be the last to go through it. [Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson].
The experience I have had is that once you start talking about [experiencing a mental health struggle], you realize that actually you’re part of quite a big club. [Prince Harry].
There is hope, even when your brain tells you there isn’t. [John Green].
The humanity we all share is more important than the mental illnesses we may not. [Elyn R. Saks].
Mental health problems don’t define who you are. They are something you experience. You walk in the rain and you feel the rain, but, importantly, YOU ARE NOT THE RAIN. [Matt Haig].
Being able to be your true self is one of the strongest components of good mental health. [Dr. Lauren Fogel Mersy].
Increasing the strength of our minds is the only way to reduce the difficulty of life. [Mokokoma Mokhonoana].
There isn’t anybody out there who doesn’t have a mental health issue, whether it’s depression, anxiety, or how to cope with relationships. Having OCD is not an embarrassment anymore – for me. Just know that there is help and your life could be better if you go out and seek the help. [Howie Mandel].
Mental health is something that we all need to talk about, and we need to take the stigma away from it. So let’s raise the awareness. Let’s let everybody know it’s OK to have a mental illness and addiction problem. [Demi Lovato].
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)