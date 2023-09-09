World Suicide Prevention Day 2023: Theme, History, Significance & Activities

World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD) is observed annually on 10th of September. The day is dedicated to educate and aware people about the measures to prevent the suicides that are currently increasing at an alarming rate across the globe.

Suicide is a major public health issue that needs to be addressed in order to eradicate it from the society. Lack of awareness is one of the main factors contributing to the worldwide rise in suicide mortality rates each year.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), "It is estimated that there are currently more than 700 000 suicides per year worldwide. The 10 September each year aims to focus attention on the issue, reduces stigma and raises awareness among organizations, governments, and the public, giving a singular message that suicides are preventable."