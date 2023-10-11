World Sight Day 2023 Theme: History, Significance, Activities, and Quotes

World Sight Day is celebrated every year on 12 October. The day is dedicated to educate people about different types of visual impairment problems including blindness. According to studies, approximately 1 billion people suffer from various types of visual problems globally. All these sight problems could be prevented or addressed through proper education and awareness.

Visual impairment can affect people of all age groups. People suffering from sight problems face various difficulties like problems in managing their personal daily activities. There are different causes of vision impairment: some of them include unattended refractive error, cataract, glaucoma, eye infections, eye trauma, diabetic retinopathy, age-related macular degeneration, and more. One of the main goals of celebrating World Sight Day is to highlight the devastating effects of visual problems, and promote high quality eye care services at the global level.