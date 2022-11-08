World Radiography Day 2022: Theme, History & Significance

World Radiography Day is observed on 8 November every year and people celebrate the day because it marks the anniversary of the birth of X-rays. There is no need to prove how marvelous technology is and we often begin to take it for granted. But the truth be told, we can never imagine a world where x-rays don't exist today. X-ray plays a huge role in the medical industry as one of the diagnostic tools that help doctors to discover a range of problems, and diagnose diseases to treat them better and in time. X-rays have made the diagnosis of disease easy and painless. This day also helps recognize the hard work of radiographers and radiologists who make X-rays possible.

Let's get to know about the theme, history, and significance of World Radiography Day 2022.