World Anaesthesia Day 2023: Theme, Poster, Quotes, Images & History

Know everything about World Anesthesia Day 2023
World Anaesthesia Day is celebrated every year to raise awareness of the role of anaesthesia in healthcare. It is also celebrated to honor the anaesthetists, also known as anaesthesiologists, who help patients undergo painless surgery. This day serves as a reminder of the continuous improvements in anaesthesia practice and the efforts of anaesthesiologists and other healthcare professionals to ensure the well-being of patients during surgical and medical procedures.
This day helps people recognize the vital role that anaesthesia plays in modern healthcare and to pay tribute to the professionals who work so hard to provide it safely. know the history, significance, quotes, posters, and images of World Anaesthesia Day 2023.
The theme for World Anesthesia Day 2023 is 'Anaesthesia and cancer care.
Anaesthesia is quite remarkable. It's lost time. And you wake up kind of refreshed.- Michael Keaton
If you can't manage the surgeon, you have no business managing the anesthetic.- Mark Lema
“Why do anesthesiologists have the best bedtime stories? Because they put you to sleep!”
“Anaesthesia : making surgery look like a nap since 184”
“Anaesthesia : the losest thing to time travel.”
“I’m not afraid of surgery, I’m afraid of waking up speaking in a different accent because of the anesthesia.
World Anaesthesia Day is celebrated on October 16 every year in honor of W.T.G. Morton, who on this date gave the first successful official demonstration of ether as an anaesthetic. World Anaesthesia Day was established by the World Federation of Societies of Anaesthesiologists (WFSA). As a result of this event, the practice of anaesthesia began. In order to commemorate this historic day many special events have been organised, since 1903. It is recognized as one of the turning points in the history of medicine that took place in an operating theatre at the Massachusetts General Hospital.
This day also marks the anniversary of a landmark medical discovery that revolutionized surgery and pain management. It serves as a reminder of the crucial role of anaesthesiologists and the constant advances in the field of anaesthesia that ensure the well-being and comfort of patients undergoing medical procedures worldwide. This day not only honors the past but also highlights the commitment to safe and effective anaesthesia in modern medicine.
