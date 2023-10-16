World Anaesthesia Day 2023: Theme, Poster, Quotes, Images & History

World Anaesthesia Day is celebrated on October 16 every year in honor of W.T.G. Morton, who on this date gave the first successful official demonstration of ether as an anaesthetic. World Anaesthesia Day was established by the World Federation of Societies of Anaesthesiologists (WFSA). As a result of this event, the practice of anaesthesia began. In order to commemorate this historic day many special events have been organised, since 1903. It is recognized as one of the turning points in the history of medicine that took place in an operating theatre at the Massachusetts General Hospital.

This day also marks the anniversary of a landmark medical discovery that revolutionized surgery and pain management. It serves as a reminder of the crucial role of anaesthesiologists and the constant advances in the field of anaesthesia that ensure the well-being and comfort of patients undergoing medical procedures worldwide. This day not only honors the past but also highlights the commitment to safe and effective anaesthesia in modern medicine.