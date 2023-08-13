World Organ Donation Day 2023: Theme, Quotes, Poster & WhatsApp Status

World Organ Donation Day is celebrated on August 13 every year across the world with the aim to raise awareness about the importance of organ donation and make people aware of the misconceptions related to organ donation. The organizations involved in this noble event encourage and educate people so that more lives can be saved. Organ donations such as kidneys, heart, pancreas, eyes, and lungs can save the lives of people who suffer from chronic diseases.

Donating an organ requires the consent of the person to legally remove and transplant their organs to another person, in such cases the permission of the donor is required and he may be living or dead. The permission can also be asked from a close relative.

