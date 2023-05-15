Can Stress Cause High Blood Pressure? An Expert Explains

Did you know that 35 percent of children aged 10-12 years and 25 percent individuals aged 13-19 years in India suffer from hypertension? This is what a 2022 study, titled Prevalence of High Blood Pressure Among Youth in India and Association With Future Cardiovascular Disease, suggests.

Not just that, a nationwide survey conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research last year too found that 28.5 percent adults in India suffer from hypertension.