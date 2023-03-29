Road Noise Can Increase the Risk of Hypertension: What Does New Study Say

A new study by the American College of Cardiology points to how people can develop hypertension as a result of exposure to road traffic noise.

The big point: Researchers found that there is an elevated risk of developing hypertension with increased exposure to road traffic noise and that this risk can increase with an increase in the “dose” of noise present in the surroundings. These findings were found to be applicable even after the levels of fine particles and nitrogen dioxide present in the surroundings were adjusted.

But.. That's not all...They also found that those with significant exposure to road traffic noise, as well as air pollution, showed the highest risk of hypertension, thereby suggesting the possible role of air pollution as a contributor.