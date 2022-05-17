World Hypertension Day 2022: Theme, History, and Significance

World Hypertension Day is celebrated to raise awareness about early diagnosis and risk factors of hypertension.
(Image: iStock)
World Hypertension Day is celebrated on 17 May every year to create awareness about hypertension and its symptoms. Hypertension, also known as high blood pressure, occurs when the blood pressure rises to the level of 140/90. When the blood pressure measurement goes over 180/120, it is considered dangerous.
Over a billion people suffer from hypertension globally. It is one of the major causes of cardiovascular disease and premature death. Though hypertension is usually experienced by older people, it is now being seen in the younger population as well.
Hypertension is caused by factors like high-stress levels, obesity, poor dietary habits, and a sedentary lifestyle. Prolonged hypertension increases the risk of chronic kidney disease, stroke, heart failure, and others.
Let us know more about the theme, history, and significance of World Hypertension Day 2022.
The theme for World Hypertension Day 2022 is "Measure Your Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer."
The theme of 2022 emphasises combating low awareness rates worldwide, especially in low to middle-income areas, by encouraging accurate blood pressure measurement methods.
World Hypertension Day was observed for the first time on 14 May 2005 by the World Hypertension League. It is an umbrella organisation consisting of 85 national hypertension societies, which share a common aim to increase awareness about the problem of hypertension.
The next year, the day was observed on 17 May and has been celebrated on the same date since. World Hypertension League aims not only to raise awareness about hypertension but also to study more about its causes and educate people about the prevention methods, since the condition affects more than a billion people.
World Hypertension Day focuses on coming up with effective communication to educate people about the importance of raising awareness on the early diagnosis of high blood pressure so that they can avoid further complications at the advanced stage.
High blood pressure increases the risk of cardiovascular diseases like coronary heart disease and strokes. It also triggers chronic kidney disease, heart failure, and dementia.
