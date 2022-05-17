World Hypertension Day 2022: Theme, History, and Significance

World Hypertension Day is celebrated on 17 May every year to create awareness about hypertension and its symptoms. Hypertension, also known as high blood pressure, occurs when the blood pressure rises to the level of 140/90. When the blood pressure measurement goes over 180/120, it is considered dangerous.

Over a billion people suffer from hypertension globally. It is one of the major causes of cardiovascular disease and premature death. Though hypertension is usually experienced by older people, it is now being seen in the younger population as well.

Hypertension is caused by factors like high-stress levels, obesity, poor dietary habits, and a sedentary lifestyle. Prolonged hypertension increases the risk of chronic kidney disease, stroke, heart failure, and others.

Let us know more about the theme, history, and significance of World Hypertension Day 2022.