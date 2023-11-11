7 Health Benefits Of Soy Milk

1. Soy milk is high in fiber which shows considerable effect on the BMI and good cholesterol levels. Soy milk also helps with obesity and high blood pressure. A low-fat diet and some soy proteins with soy milk help get rid of obesity without affecting muscle mass.

2. Soy improves your good cholesterol levels and prevents heart diseases. Soy milk helps in improving plasma lipid levels and reducing the risk of heart diseases later in life. Soy milk is rich in vitamins, minerals, and polyunsaturated fats which together help promote better heart health.

3. Soy-rich diet is best if you are dealing with an acne breakdown. Consuming soy milk is good for reducing hyperpigmentation (a condition of darkening of the skin). In addition, soy also has anti-aging properties.

4. Soy milk, if combined with a protein-rich diet proves to have a good impact on your hair. It stimulates better hair growth and improves its appearance. Soy milk is also beneficial for frizzy and unmanageable hair.

5. Soy milk is rich in calcium and hence is beneficial for your bones. Calcium content in soy milk promotes better bone health by keeping them stronger and maintaining their structure intact, hence reducing the risk of fractures.

6. While working out your body loses some fats and burns some calories and hence recovery becomes a must after this. Soy milk is the perfect beverage for a vegan or lactose intolerant to ensure better recovery after workouts. Riboflavin in soy milk helps recover all your lost energy post-workouts.

7. Soy milk helps boost your mood. It contains vitamin B6 and vitamin B complex which are beneficial in improving your mood. Soy milk is also high in magnesium that releases serotonin in your body which works as an antidepressant for the mind.