What's Keeping Indians From Donating and Receiving Blood?

What could a lady giving birth, a child with thalassemia, and a person injured in a road traffic accident have in common?

Ask their caregivers and they will tell you – many of them have been asked to arrange for blood donors to ensure that their loved ones can get a blood (or blood parts) transfusion when they need it.

They will also tell you how difficult it is to arrange for this.

If you look up “blood request” on a any social media platforms, you will find multiple unanswered tweets or posts on the lines of “urgent requirement for blood.”