World Blood Donor Day 2024: 6 Benefits Of Blood Donation

Benefits Of Blood Donation
Blood is a vital part of the human body and any deficiency in blood levels can cause serious complications in a person's health. Donating blood has benefits for emotional and physical health. Helping others can reduce stress, improve your emotional well-being, benefit your physical health, help get rid of negative feelings, and provide a sense of belonging and reduce isolation. Donating blood can save multiple lives. There are also several health benefits for donors, including improved heart health, emotional health, and more.
Let's know the benefits of donating blood in detail.
1. Donating Blood Lowers Harmful Iron Stores & Reduces the Risk of Developing Cancer
When one donates blood, it lowers the iron level in their body and balances their iron level. When the iron level lowers, it allows the body to replenish it with fresh blood. The frequency of blood donation reduces the risk of developing cancer.
2. Donating Blood Lowers the Risk Of Heart Attack and Liver Disease
Donating blood lowers the blood pressure and helps to minimize cardiovascular risk factors, lowering the risk of a heart attack.
Donating blood at least once a year reduces the risk of a heart attack by 88 percent. A person who has a iron overload, the excess iron in their body is stored predominantly in the heart and liver, whuch further causes significant damage to these organs but frequent blood donation helps to balance these organs. Donating blood also helps relieve some iron deposits and prevent liver problems.
3. Blood Donation Reveals Potential Health Problems
Monitoring blood quality regularly helps one detect a health problem before it becomes life-threatening. Another approach to keep an eye on cardiovascular health is to donate blood frequently. Whenever one donates blood, they will get a mini-physical check-up in which the pulse, blood pressure, body temperature, hemoglobin, and other vital signs will be checked.
4. Donating Blood Improves Mental State
Reducing feelings of solitude and helping to eliminate negative feelings by knowing that someone will benefit from the assistance.
It srengthens the donor's emotional well-being, physical health, and sense of belonging. Volunteering also reduces the risk of depression in persons over the age of 65.
5. Blood Donation Also Helps Burn Calories
Each pint of blood donated burns up to 650 calories which helps with the body weight management. Donating blood lowers the risk of cardiovascular disease as well.
6. Blood Donation Increases the Production of New Blood Cells
Within 30 to 60 days, new blood cells are created, and all lost red blood cells are replaced. Donating blood, therefore, aids in the preservation of essential health benefits. Donating blood makes the blood thinner, which helps to reduce friction in veins and blood arteries. With the support of bone marrow, the body’s system operates within 48 hours of donating blood. It also lowers blood total cholesterol levels.
