World Alzheimer's Day 2023 Theme: History, Significance & Awareness Activities

World Alzheimer's Day is celebrated every year on 21 September. The day is dedicated to create awareness about Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. One of the main aims of celebrating this day is to eradicate the stigma associated with Alzheimer's disease.

Alzheimer’s disease is a brain disorder that is caused due to deposition of certain abnormal proteins called beta-amyloid within the brain cells, causing them to shrink and eventually die.

People suffering from Alzheimer’s disease show different symptoms like decline in memory, inability to think, issues in reasoning, behavioural problems, depression, and more.

The initial symptoms of the disease are not serious, and are neglected in many cases. This is the reason Alzheimer’s disease gets often diagnosed at advanced stages. Alzheimer’s disease is one of the causes of dementia. It is a progressive brain disorder, meaning it gets worse with time. However, the progression of this disease varies among people.