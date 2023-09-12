World Sepsis Day 2023 Theme: History, Significance and Ideas To Celebrate

World Sepsis Day is celebrated every year on 13 September. The day is dedicated to educate people about a life threatening condition called Sepsis, its causes, symptoms, prevention and treatment.

Sepsis is an extreme response of body's immune system towards any type of infection, which may eventually lead to organ damage, organ failure, and even death.

Sepsis is a serious health condition caused by viral, bacterial, and fungal infections in the body, and can affect people of any age. Different types of infections like UTI, lung infection, skin infection, and GIT infections may lead to Sepsis.