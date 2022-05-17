World AIDS Vaccine Day 2022: Theme, History, Significance, and Quotes

World AIDS vaccine day 2022: know about history, significance and theme in detail.
World AIDS vaccine day is celebrated is every year on 18 May 2022 worldwide. It is an important day because it helps spread information and raise awareness about AIDS and its immunization. It also highlights the importance of vaccines to prevent HIV infection.
Many health care workers, volunteers, students, community members, and NGOs are working to educate people about how to prevent the spread of HIV AIDS and what measures to take if one is infected by the virus.
Let's know about the theme, history, and significance of world AIDS vaccine day.
The theme for World AIDS Vaccine Day 2022 is not known as of now. It will be released by the awareness day leading body. The World AIDS Vaccine Day is a global awareness campaign celebrated with a different theme each year.
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID) also celebrates World AIDS Vaccine Day or HIV Virus Awareness Day. This day is observed on 18 May and is rooted in a speech given by then US President Bill Clinton. He had an aim of setting new goals for developing a vaccine using the advancement in science and technology within the next decade.
In 1998, the first World AIDS Vaccine Day was observed for the first time to commemorate the first anniversary of Clinton's speech. Every year communities around the world organize various activities on this day to raise awareness about HIV and AIDS vaccines, prevention and educate people.
"HIV does not make people dangerous to know, so you can shake their hands and give them a hug: Heaven knows they need it.” – Princess Diana.
“It is bad enough that people are dying of AIDS, but no one should die of ignorance.” – Elizabeth Taylor.
“I’m a firm believer that education is the most efficient tool we have to make people aware and make our children aware and to protect them from the scourge of the century, which is Aids.” – Shakira.
“Give a child love, laughter, and peace, not AIDS.” - Nelson Mandela
“I enjoy being the messenger for God in terms of letting people know about HIV and AIDS.”- Magic Johnson)
AIDS is a horrible disease, and the people who catch it deserve compassion.”- Sam Kinsen
“The AIDS virus is not more powerful than God.”- Marianne Williamson
“You can’t be involved in healthcare without being involved in the battle against AIDS.”- Paul Wolfowitz
