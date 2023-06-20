Comfort, Nostalgia & More: Why People Go Back To Sad Music on Good & Bad Days

Verda Subzwari, 25, a social media manager, has listened to Mustafa Zahid's Tera Mera Rishta Purana and Toh Phir Aao billions of times. But these songs never seem to bore her.

Rather, they take her back to a time when she was vulnerable and going through an intense heartbreak – reminding her that she still needs to process those emotions.

On the other hand, Pranay Roy, 22, a journalist, seems to fall back on sad music when they need to put something happening in their life into perspective.