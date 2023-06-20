Comfort, Nostalgia & More: Why People Go Back To Sad Music on Good & Bad Days

What makes our bond with Arijit Singh, AR Rahman, or Javed Ali so secure, long-lasting, and almost sacred?
(Photo: Garima Sadhwani/FIT)
Verda Subzwari, 25, a social media manager, has listened to Mustafa Zahid's Tera Mera Rishta Purana and Toh Phir Aao billions of times. But these songs never seem to bore her.
Rather, they take her back to a time when she was vulnerable and going through an intense heartbreak – reminding her that she still needs to process those emotions.
On the other hand, Pranay Roy, 22, a journalist, seems to fall back on sad music when they need to put something happening in their life into perspective.
Many a times, these songs also stand the test of time. Subzwari has been listening to Mustafa Zahid's songs since she was 16. Aastha (name changed), 23, a Delhi resident, keeps going back to Waqt Ki Baatein by Dreamnote. Roy has been obsessed with Damien Rice's songs that are almost as old as them.
But why do we love listening to sad songs? What makes our bond with Arijit Singh, AR Rahman, or Javed Ali so secure, long-lasting, and almost sacred?
There are several reasons that people listen to sad music.
Dr Kersi Chavda, Psychiatry Consultant at Mahim's PD Hinduja Hospital, says,
Roy concurs. For them, music that is sad often makes them feel heard, provides a sense of comfort and support, and, as Dr Chavda said, assures them that they are not alone.
Subzwari feels the same. She says, "(Sad songs) make me feel like they're talking to me and telling my story. It's my form of therapy."
For Aastha, they're like a palate cleanser for her soul.
It's also somewhat of a trip down nostalgia lane, helping you acknowledge emotions you might have left unprocessed.
On some days though, the songs are so sad that they give Roy hope that he's better off. So, it's a win-win situation.
However, Roy firmly believes that listening to sad music does not always mean that you're sad.
Rujuta Thete, 24, a fact-checker, agrees. Since she considers herself a sensitive human who likes to stay in touch with her emotions, she relies on sad music to help her do that and disengage with reality.
Even on days when she isn't particularly sad, or is rather jolly too. And she says this as someone whose current favourite song is literally called The Loneliest by Måneskin.
A 2017 study, titled An Integrative Review of the Enjoyment of Sadness Associated with Music, explains that some people “enjoy sadness portrayed in music and other arts.”
The study also said that listening to sad music can bring about a sense of peace, nostalgia, and wonder, which can be “stabilising forces” for people.
Other studies have also shown that it can be a useful tool in adversity because it reminds us that we “possess a store of powerful memories that are deeply intertwined with our identity.”
But it’s not just our brain that gets wired based on the music we’re listening to. Dr Chavda explains to FIT that sad music pivots dopamine (the feel-good hormone) and prolactin (hormone associated with crying) in our body.
So even though one in every four people, or 25 percent, (as found in 2016 study titled Enjoying Sad Music: Paradox or Parallel Processes?) love listening to sad music, it's not a representation of what their true emotions at that moment are.